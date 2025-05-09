Quakes Romp in Visalia on Thursday

Visalia, CA - Eduardo Quintero smacked two of Rancho's season-high four home runs, as the Quakes walloped the Visalia Rawhide on Thursday night by a final of 13-0 at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The win marked Rancho's league-leading 21st of the year and gave them their second shutout of the Visalia series, their third in the last five games and their fourth of the year.

The 13-run margin of victory is also Rancho's largest of the year.

Quintero opened the game with a homer, becoming the first Quake to lead off with a home run this year, making it 1-0 over Visalia starter Lorenzo Encarnacion (3-1).

Two batters later, Samuel Munoz (2) smacked a solo-shot, making it 2-0.

In the third, Jose Meza got in on the act, launching a three-run shot to left, his second of the year, making it 5-0.

Mike Sirota, who enjoyed a three-hit night, singled and scored in the fifth, as Jaron Elkins singled him home to make it 6-0.

Sirota brought home two more in the sixth with his third hit of the night. The Quakes got four in the eighth, thanks in part to an Elijah Hainline three-run double, then capped the scoring in the ninth, as Quintero homered again, his team-leading sixth, making it 13-0.

Sterling Patick dominated again on the mound, as the reigning Cal League Pitcher of the Week fired four shutout innings. Jholbran Herder (3-0) was credited with the win, after tossing three scoreless frames.

The Quakes (21-9) will send Hyun-Seok Jang (0-1) to the mound on Friday, as he'll take on Visalia's Junior Sanchez (0-0) at 6:30pm.

The Quakes (21-9) will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 13th, hosting the Inland Empire 66ers for Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday.







California League Stories from May 9, 2025

