Rawhide Fall Victim to Quakes' Home Runs

May 9, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide fell victim to the long ball in a 13-0 loss to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Thursday night.

Visalia (14-16) saw Rancho Cucamonga (21-9) hit four home runs including two solo blasts in the first frame and a three run homer in the third inning..

The Rawhide totaled seven hits but left 10 runners on base.

Modeifi Marte led the Rawhide with two hits including a double in the sixth frame. Abdias De La Cruz hit his eighth double of the season to tie Slade Caldwell for the team lead.

Caldwell came in as a defensive replacement and hit a single. He now holds a .522 OBP in 25 games played to lead full-season Minor League Baseball qualified hitters.

Lorenzo Encarnacion totaled seven strikeouts in a four inning start. All five runs he allowed came around to score on home runs.

Visalia and Rancho Cucamonga continue the series on Friday with Mental Health Awareness Night at the ballpark alongside a post game fireworks show and another historical Visalia baseball jersey giveaway. The first 400 fans will receive a Visalia A's jersey giveaway courtesy of Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency.

Fans can also take advantage of a 4 for $44 Friday sponsored by Valley Pacific Petroleum & Chevron. Fans will receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four fountain sodas for $44 by showing a Chevron credit card or a 4 for $44 Voucher which can be picked up at participating Chevron locations.

Fans can purchase tickets on the Rawhide's website or at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.







