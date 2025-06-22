Rawhide Settle for Series Split on Sunday

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide held the Fresno Grizzlies to just three hits but dropped the series finale 5-1 on Sunday afternoon at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (36-33, 1-2) had already clinched the season series against Fresno (30-38, 1-1) and finishes 10-8 versus the Grizzlies in 2025. The teams split this week's series.

Fresno hit two home runs with a two run long ball in the second and a solo blast in the fourth. The Grizzlies added two more runs in the sixth inning.

Erick Reynoso worked five strong innings in his start for Visalia. He allowed just four baserunners to reach and totaled four strikeouts. Fresno's lone two hits off Reynoso were home runs.

The Rawhide's bullpen was strong on Sunday. Sandro Santana pitched 1.2 innings from the bullpen with just one baserunner allowed. Darlin Pinales and Alvin Guzman followed with scoreless frames.

Visalia threatened in the ninth. Yerald Nin and Modeifi Marte started the inning with back to back singles. Ruben Santana then singled to the left side of the infield and a throwing error allowed Nin to score the Rawhide's lone run.

Visalia starts a nine game road trip on Tuesday heading to San Bernardino to play the Inland Empire 66ers. Fans can watch all Rawhide games on MiLB.TV.

The Rawhide return to Visalia on Friday July 4th for an independence day celebration with postgame fireworks supported by the City of Lindsay and a Rawhide patriotic hat giveaway for the first 500 fans, 21 and older, presented by Budweiser and Bueno Beverage Company.

