Meza with Big Day in Rancho Win

June 22, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes won for the tenth time in their last 11 games, coming from behind to defeat the Lake Elsinore Storm on Sunday afternoon at LoanMart Field, a final of 6-3.

Jose Meza had a season-high three hits with three RBIs, as the Quakes finished their series with the Storm by taking five of six over their division rivals.

Meza clubbed a two-run homer in the first, his fifth of the year, putting the Quakes on the board at 2-0.

A B.Y. Choi three-run double gave the Storm a temporary lead in the fourth against Logan Tabeling, making it 3-2.

Rancho answered immediately in the fourth, as Jackson Nicklaus singled and scored on a two-out infield-hit by Eduardo Guerrero, knotting the score at 3-3.

The Quakes took the lead for good in the fifth against reliever Braian Salazar (2-1), as Meza delivered again, this time, an RBI single that scored Jaron Elkins to give Rancho a 4-3 lead.

Rancho added two more in the sixth, as Eduardo Quintero had a sac fly and Elkins doubled home a run, making it 6-3.

The Rancho bullpen was strong down the stretch, as Domingo Geronimo (4-0), Nicolas Cruz and Dilan Figueredo combined for five scoreless innings. Figueredo recorded his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

The Quakes (2-1, 43-26) will be in San Jose on Tuesday, opening a six-game set with the Giants. Christian Zazueta (7-2) is scheduled to throw for Rancho, while San Jose will counter with Hunter Dryden. First pitch is at 6:30pm on Tuesday night.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field for a three-game set against the Visalia Rawhide on Tuesday, July 1st.







