Visalia Shuts Out Fresno To Win Battle Of The 99 Season Series

June 22, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - Wilkin Paredes pitched seven shutout innings and the Visalia Rawhide defeated the Fresno Grizzlies 2-0 on Saturday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (36-32, 1-1) clinches the season series victory versus Fresno (30-38, 1-1) with their tenth win over the Grizzlies this year. The Rawhide also go up three games to two in this week's series.

Paredes dominated over seven innings allowing just five hits and one walk with five strikeouts. He retired 11 batters in a row from the fourth inning into the seventh. His seven scoreless innings of baseball is the longest shutout performance of a Rawhide pitcher this season.

Jake Fitzgibbons completed Visalia's seventh shutout of the season with two scoreless frames and earned his second save. He worked around two baserunners each frame and tabbed three strikeouts. The Tennessee product has pitched 17.2 straight scoreless innings- the longest streak of any pitcher in the California League this season.

Trent Youngblood scored both of Visalia's runs. He walked in the second inning and advanced to third after back to back singles from Adrian Rodriguez and Alberto Barriga. A wild pitch to the backstop allowed Youngblood to score.

In the fourth inning Youngblood doubled to left field. Alberto Barriga came to the plate with two outs and banged a double off the left field wall to score Youngblood.

Barriga and Youngblood both totaled two hits to lead the Rawhide offense.

The Rawhide win the rivalry series over the Grizzlies for the first time in the five years the clubs have played.

