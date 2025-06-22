Giants Edge Nuts, 3-2, in Tight Saturday Battle

June 22, 2025 - California League (CalL)

MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts came up just short Saturday night, falling 3-2 to the San Jose Giants at John Thurman Field in the second game of the second half. Despite a strong start, Modesto couldn't hold off San Jose, who plated the winning run in the top of the ninth. The loss dropped the Nuts to 39-29 overall and 1-1 in the second half.

San Jose scored on a n RBI Double by Jakob Christian in the third and took advantage of a Modesto error to add another in the fourth. Christian finished 1-for-4, while Carlos Gutierrez scored twice and added a stolen base. Walker Martin also contributed with a double and a triple as part of a multi-hit effort.

Giants pitchers Gerelmi Maldonado and Tyler Switalski combined to allow just one earned run over seven strong innings. A leadoff walk in the ninth came back to haunt Modesto reliever Andrew Carson, who took the loss after an error helped set up the go-ahead run. The Modesto staff totaled 10 strikeouts in the game but couldn't overcome key late-inning miscues.

The Modesto offense managed just four hits, highlighted by a solo homer from catcher Matthew Ellis. With the win, San Jose improved to 43-25 and evened the second-half series. The two clubs return to action Sunday as Modesto looks to bounce back and regain momentum in San Jose's final regular season appearance ever at John Thurman Field.







