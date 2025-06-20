Nuts Edge Giants, 3-2, to Open Second Half with a Win

MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts kicked off the second half of the California League season with a gritty 3-2 win over the first-place San Jose Giants Friday night at John Thurman Field. DH Felnin Celesten got the scoring started early with a solo home run in the bottom of the first, his third of the year, and the Nuts added single runs in the third and eighth to hold off the Giants' late push. SS Austin St. Laurent delivered a key sacrifice fly, while Modesto's bullpen held strong in the final frames.

Starter Walter Ford gave the Nuts 7.1 solid innings, allowing just two runs while scattering six hits and striking out six. Reliever Aneury Lora picked up the win in relief, stranding the go-ahead run in the eighth and working around a hit in the ninth to preserve the victory. The Modesto pitching duo combined for nine strikeouts and allowed only a walk.

The Giants threatened early and late but managed just two runs, with Jakob Christian and Lisbel Diaz driving in the only RBIs for San Jose. Despite collecting seven hits, San Jose couldn't convert with runners in scoring position, finishing 0-for-3 in those situations. Ford and Lora benefited from clean defense behind them, as Modesto played error-free baseball for the full nine innings.

With the win, the Nuts improved to 39-28 overall and 1-0 in the second half, looking to build momentum for a playoff push. The two teams continue their series Saturday night as Modesto aims to carry its strong start forward in front of the home crowd.

