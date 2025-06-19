Giants Cruise Past Nuts 7-1 to Cap First Half

June 19, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The San Jose Giants wrapped up the first half of the California League season in dominant fashion Thursday night, defeating the Modesto Nuts 7-1 at John Thurman Field. Already having clinched the North Division title a night earlier, the Giants didn't let up, using a five-run eighth inning to break open what had been a close game. CF Dakota Jordan led the way with a 4-for-5 night, including a triple and three RBIs, while SS Walker Martin added a two-run homer (his 10th of the season) to put the game out of reach.

Modesto starter Jeter Martinez held San Jose to just two runs over five innings, but the bullpen faltered late, with Jean Munoz giving up five earned runs in just two-thirds of an inning. Meanwhile, the Nuts' offense struggled against San Jose's pitching staff, striking out 13 times and going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. The lone Modesto run came in the seventh, when a single, a walk and a Giants passed ball led to a score.

San Jose's staff was sharp throughout, with starter Jacob Bresnahan tossing five shutout innings and relievers Cade Vernon and Ben Peterson combining to limit the Nuts to just one unearned run over the final four frames. Modesto's lineup managed six hits, including two each from SS Felnin Celesten and LF Cesar Quintas, but couldn't string anything together against the Giants' staff.

With the win, San Jose closed out the first half at 42-24, while Modesto settled for second place at 38-28. The Nuts now turn the page to the second half, where they'll look to regroup and make a postseason push with a clean slate and playoff hopes still well within reach.







California League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.