Eight Straight Wins to Finish Half

June 19, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes benefitted from a balk in the bottom of the ninth, as they walked off on Thursday night with a 3-2 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm at LoanMart Field.

The victory matches Rancho's longest winning streak of the year at eight and brings the first half to an end, as the second half of the season will open Friday night, as the Storm and Quakes battle in game four of their six-game series.

Tied at 2-2 in the ninth, Jose Meza and Mairo Martinus walked back-to-back against Storm reliever Xavier Ruiz, bringing Nico Perez to the plate. Perez laid down a sacrifice bunt, which should have brought Jackson Nicklaus to the plate. Before Nicklaus could even get settled in though, Ruiz (1-2) moved inappropriately on the mound and was immediately called for the walk-off balk, giving the Quakes their eighth straight win.

Rancho starter Sterling Patick was solid over five innings, allowing just one run on three hits.

Storm starter Boston Bateman was equally impressive, as he allowed one run over five innings as well.

The Quakes broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the eighth, as Eduardo Quintero's RBI single plated Eduardo Guerrero for a 2-1 lead.

Rancho reliever Nicolas Cruz (2-2), who turned out to be the winning pitcher, couldn't hold the lead, as Ryan Wilson doubled and later scored on a Victor Figueroa RBI grountout, sending the game to the last of the ninth, tied at 2-2.

The Quakes (41-25) will send Aidan Foeller (2-2) to the mound on Friday at 6:30pm, as he'll take on Storm right-hander Kleiber Olmedo (0-4).

On Friday night, 1500 fans will take home a Chaquetas Beach Towel, thanks to Verizon 5G Home Internet. Gates open at 5:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







