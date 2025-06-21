Sanchez's Strong Start Spoiled by Fresno

June 21, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - Junior Sanchez tossed five strong innings but the Visalia Rawhide fell to the Fresno Grizzlies 2-1 on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (35-32, 0-1) dropped the first game of the second half of the California League season to Fresno (30-37, 1-0) but the Rawhide still need just one win over the series' final two games to win the season series over the Grizzlies.

Sanchez worked around four hits over five strong innings of work allowing just one run. He now holds a stellar 2.65 ERA across 10 starts and 12 total appearances this season.

Visalia's middle infield also shined defensively as shortstop Adrian Rodriguez and second baseman Yerald Nin combined to turn three inning ending double plays over the course of the evening. Rodriguez leads the California League defensively with 33 double plays.

Fresno scored the first run of the game in the second inning using two walks and a single with the run scoring on a wild pitch.

The Rawhide tied the game in the fifth. Alberto Barriga tripled to right field- his first three bagger of the season. He then scored on a wild pitch back to the backstop.

The Grizzlies took the lead in the ninth with a walk and back to back two out singles scoring the go-ahead run.

Barriga finished with three hits on the night and Abdias De La Cruz added two hits. De La Cruz has 10 hits over the first four games of the week.

Ryan Bruno made his home debut for Visalia on the mound and pitched two scoreless frames in relief with two strikeouts.

