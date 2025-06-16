Margaritaville Nights, Decades Week and Rivalry Baseball this Week in Visalia

June 16, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide host their rival the Fresno Grizzlies for a six game series starting Tuesday June 17th at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Margaritaville weekend headlines the homestand with the Rawhide wearing custom Margaritaville jerseys Thursday through Saturday with a game worn jersey auction all three days. Giveaways on the week include a tropical themed Oven Mitt on Thursday, Central Valley Rockies Jersey on Friday and a Tipper's Kids Club Paintball Jersey on Sunday.

Tickets for the week and all upcoming Rawhide games can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health from 10 AM - 4 PM on weekdays and on game days starting at 10 AM on weekdays and Noon on weekends.

Valley Strong Ballpark will also celebrate Decades Week every day with themed music, games and more.

Tuesday kicks off the week with 60's day at the ballpark. The game is also Adapted Athletes Night celebrating athletes with disabilities. The Rawhide will offer free tickets for individuals with special needs and their families courtesy of The Adapted Athlete in Visalia and Train Like a Girl. Fans can visit the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health for tickets.

Tuesday is also a TWO's-Day, sponsored by Modelo & Pacifico with two street tacos for $6.25, Modelo & Pacifico draft or tall cans for $7.25 and $2 tickets to the 4Creeks Pasture.

A Winning Wednesday means $7.25 select whiskey and wine products along with ballpark bingo. Decades week continues with 70's night at the ballpark.

Rawhide Rustlers Senior Club memberships are still available to receive a ticket to every Wednesday game the rest of the season. American Quality Life Hospice will have a First Aid Kit giveaway for all Rustler members on Wednesday.

Margaritaville weekend kicks off on Thursday with a tropical Oven Mitt Giveaway for the first 250 fans courtesy of Echelon Security Group Inc. The Rawhide's Margaritaville Jerseys the team will be wearing on the field Thursday through Saturday will be available to win via silent auction all three nights. Plus the Anthem Team Store will feature special Margaritaville Rawhide apparel for purchase through the weekend while fans can enjoy Margarita drink specials at the ballpark.

As part of a Visalia Oaks and Party Works Dress Up Thursday any fan wearing Visalia Oaks gear or appropriate beach attire can receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture. Fans can visit the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health to claim their free ticket on gameday.

Every Thursday at Valley Strong Ballpark features $5.59 drinks until first pitch and sponsored drinks for $5.59 during the game, courtesy of Michelob Ultra, Estrella Jalisco, Coors Light & Pacifico. Thursday will also be 80's night at the ballpark.

Friday is another historical Visalia baseball jersey giveaway. This week the first 350 fans 21 and older through the gates will receive a jersey in the style of the 1993 Central Valley Rockies courtesy of Coors Light. Visalia played as the Central Valley Rockies in 1993 and 1994 as an affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. The 1993 team featured 16 former big leaguers most notably current Chicago Cubs Manager Craig Counsell who went on to a 16 year playing career in the big leagues.

Fans can also take advantage of a 4 for $44 Friday sponsored by Valley Pacific Petroleum & Chevron. Fans will receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four fountain sodas for $44 by showing a Chevron credit card or a 4 for $44 Voucher, which can be picked up at participating Chevron locations.

The Margaritaville jersey action, merchandise and drink specials will continue on Friday along with 90's night at the ballpark.

A Stars and Stripes Saturday is 2000's night and the final night of Margaritaville Weekend. Fans can also enjoy two cans of Budweiser, Bud Light or Michelob Ultra for the patriotic price of $17.76 on Saturday. All military members with identification can receive a game ticket with a $5 concession voucher for just $10 every Saturday at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The series concludes with a Sunday Funday presented by Valley Children's Healthcare and Spirit Radio at 2 PM. The first 100 members of Tipper's Kids Club will receive a Paint Splatter jersey courtesy of the Allen Law Firm and Valley Children's Healthcare. Fans can sign up for Tipper's Kids Club by visiting the Rawhide's website. In addition, children can take advantage of discounted $8.50 Kids' Meals. Decades week concludes with 2010's day on Sunday.

June is also Anthem member appreciation month at Valley Strong Ballpark. Anthem members can show their Member ID card at the Rawhide ticket office presented by Kaweah Health and receive two free tickets to any Rawhide game, based on availability, in June.

Visalia leads the South Valley rivalry season series against Fresno 7-5 entering the teams' final games of the year. The Rawhide are one of the hottest teams in the California League having won 12 of their last 14 games including a historic six game sweep of Inland Empire two weeks ago in Visalia.

Tuesday through Saturday games are scheduled for a 6:30 PM first pitch. Gates open for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and for all fans at 5:30 PM. A Sunday 2 PM first pitch has gates open for season ticket holders at 12:45 PM and for all fans at 1 PM.







California League Stories from June 16, 2025

Margaritaville Nights, Decades Week and Rivalry Baseball this Week in Visalia - Visalia Rawhide

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.