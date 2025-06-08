Rawhide Walk-Off 66ers for First Six Game Sweep in Club History

June 8, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Jakey Josepha hit a walkoff infield single in the bottom of the ninth and the Visalia Rawhide completed a sweep of the Inland Empire 66ers by a score of 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Valley Strong Ballpark

Visalia (29-28) wins their six straight game- the longest for the squad since April 2023. The Rawhide earn their first ever six game sweep since Minor League Baseball started playing six game series in 2021.

The game was tied at two with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Trent Youngblood and Alberto Barriga worked back to back walks. Josepha then grounded a ball to the 4-3 hole that the Inland Empire second baseman could not throw to first base in time. Youngblood kept running from second base and scored ahead of the relay to home plate.

Josepha drove in both runs for Visalia. In the seventh with the bases loaded and two outs he hit a ground ball to the left side and beat the throw to first base from Inland Empire's shortstop. Ruben Santana scored from third after reaching on a walk.

Visalia got terrific pitching from Erick Reynoso. The right hander tossed five shutout innings allowing just three baserunners with five strikeouts. Reynoso retired the final nine batters he faced on the afternoon.

Sandro Santana pitched two scoreless innings from the bullpen. After Inland Empire scored the tying run in the top of the ninth Dawson Brown entered and recorded the last out of the frame. Brown earned his second win of the season.

The Rawhide improve to 9-0 against the 66ers this season. Visalia is 21-12 at home this year- tied for the most home wins in the California League.

Visalia is four games back of first place Rancho Cucamonga with nine games left to play in the first half of the California League South Division season.

The team heads on the road to Lake Elsinore starting a six game series with the Storm on Tuesday. The games can be watched on MiLB.TV or for free on the Bally Sports Live App. The Rawhide return home on Tuesday June 17 to open a series against the Fresno Grizzlies.

Tickets for the week and all upcoming Rawhide games can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health from 10 AM - 4 PM on weekdays and on game days starting at 10 AM on weekdays and Noon on weekends.







California League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.