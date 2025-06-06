Sanchez Pitches Six One Hit Innings, Rawhide Rout 66ers

June 6, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Junior Sanchez worked his third straight quality start and the Visalia Rawhide won their fourth in a row over the Inland Empire 66ers 11-6 on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark

Visalia (27-28) scored a season high nine runs in the fourth inning on the way to a series clinching victory over Inland Empire (16-39).

Sanchez continued his dominant season allowing just one hit and four total baserunners over six innings with five strikeouts. He allowed a double on the first batter he faced then retired 14 of the next 15 batters. The right handed teenager from the Dominican Republic worked his fourth quality start of the season, earned his second win and lowered his now 3.06 ERA.

The Rawhide's big fourth inning consisted of 13 batters, four hits including three doubles, two hit-by-pitches and three walks. Over a stretch of the frame 10 straight Visalia batters reached base without an out. Adrian De Leon opened the scoring of the inning with an RBI double and Yassel Soler had a key bases loaded two RBI double. Juan Corniel also hit an RBI double.

Ruben Santana totaled an RBI single in the first inning to score the game's first run.

De Leon doubled again in the seventh inning and scored to finish with two hits, two runs and two RBI on the night. He has driven in 14 runs in seven games against the 66ers.

Jake Fitzgibbons closed out the game for Visalia with 1.1 scoreless innings from the hill without allowing a hit.

Soler added a two hit night and Slade Caldwell scored twice. Every Rawhide batter reached base and scored at least one run.

Visalia is 7-0 against Inland Empire in 2025.

The series continues with a Stars and Stripes Saturday headlined by postgame fireworks presented by Corona and Coors Light. Fans can enjoy two cans of Budweiser, Bud Light or Michelob Ultra for the patriotic price of $17.76 on Saturday. All military members with identification can receive a game ticket with a $5 concession voucher for just $10 every Saturday at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Tickets can be purchased on the Rawhide's website or at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at Noon on weekend gamedays.







California League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.