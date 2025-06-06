Grizzlies Flex Power in Extra-Inning Win at Stockton

June 6, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Powered by another excellent display from the bullpen and clutch hits in the 10th, the Fresno Grizzlies (25-29) exercised some frustrations and flipped the script from the prior night to top the Stockton Ports (25-29) 6-3 Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton.

Fresno jumped to an early lead only to see their hosts tie the game in the middle innings for the third consecutive night.

The Grizzlies struck just two batters into the game after a leadoff double from Kelvin Hidalgo. Tommy Hopfe hit a ground ball to third that was fielded but thrown into the first base dugout, scoring Hidalgo.

Grizzlies starter Marcos Herrera sat down the first six batters he faced, striking out a pair of Ports hitters in the 2nd inning.

Herrera allowed a walk in the third but quickly ended the inning with a groundout.

Francisco Garcia belted his first homer of the year with one out in the fourth, crushing a ball over the left field wall.

Kelvin Hidalgo added a solo homer in the top of the fifth to extend the lead to 3-0, drilling a homer in the same area to right center, this time lifting it beyond the wall.

But Stockton capitalized on a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fifth and delivered two big hits from their bottom two hitters in the lineup to tie the game against Herrera.

The game remained tied as the Ports divided the first nine innings equally between three pitchers while Fresno turned to Yanzel Correa for three scoreless innings.

Tyler Hampu forced extras with a clean ninth inning.

In the 10th, the Grizzlies wasted no time capitalizing on the automatic runner. Tommy Hopfe singled to put runners on the corners and Derek Bernard drove in Hidalgo to push the Grizzlies back in front.

One out later, the bases were loaded for Garcia, who smashed a double off the batter's eye in center field, scoring two and stretching the Fresno lead to 6-3.

Hampu recorded a pair of groundouts and a strikeout to seal the win and pull the Grizzlies back into a tie in third place in the North Division.

Fresno received big games from Kelvin Hidalgo, who was 3-5 with his fourth homer of the season while scoring three times, and a second consecutive two-hit night from Garcia, including 3 RBI on two extra-base hits.

Bernard, who tied the game in Fresno's walk-off win last Thursday at home, delivered another clutch hit to push the Grizzlies in front this week.

Correa delivered his best outing of the season with his three scoreless innings, striking out two and scattering three baserunners.

Hampu earned his first win of the year.

The series continues Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark at 7:05pm in Stockton. The Grizzlies will send RHP Jackson Cox (0-4, 7.20) to the mound against the Ports' RHP Jefferson Jean (2-2, 3.15)

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/watch.







California League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.