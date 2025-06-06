Marathon Contest Slips Away in the 12th

June 6, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







A third straight extra-innings affair turned sour, after a season-long 3 hours and 31 minutes, as the Fresno Grizzlies (25-30) lost a pair of leads after the 7th before ultimately losing the game 5-4 in the bottom of the 12th to the Stockton Ports (26-29) Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton.

Neither team was able to score an earned run until the 8th inning as the pitching limited opportunities all night.

Starter Jackson Cox went a season-long 4 innings and did not allow an earned run.

Stockton broke the scoreless tie in the second after a two out double proceeded a groundball that the Grizzlies committed two errors on to bring in a run.

The score stayed 1-1 all the way until the top of the 7th when Francisco Garcia reached on an error for the Grizzlies. After a walk to Felix Tena, Jimmy Obertop's sacrifice bunt was misplayed by the catcher, loading the bases.

Nolan Clifford walked to force in a run and Tommy Hopfe grounded into a fielder's choice at third that allowed the go-ahead run to cross.

But Stockton benefitted from a leadoff walk in the 8th and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 8th. The run snapped Fidel Ulloa's 11 game streak without surrendering an earned run, the longest stretch in the California League this season.

Fresno would finally regain the lead in the 11th when Francisco Garcia scored on a wild pitch.

Later in the inning, with Felix Tena on third, Nolan Clifford dropped a perfect bunt to extend the lead but was ruled out at first.

With the Grizzlies in front 4-2 in the bottom of the inning a leadoff single brought home one run before Nathan Blasick retired the next two batters. After two were out, a single into right field brought a play at the plate with Derek Bernard delivering a one hop throw to the plate, and Jimmy Obertop applied the tag. But the runner was ruled safe and the inning continued.

Felix Ramires escaped the inning, but the Grizzlies couldn't score in the 12th and Stockton walked it off after a bunt was fielded but thrown away at first to bring the runner around from second.

Left-hander Everett Catlett (1-4, 4.54), coming off the longest start of the season by a Grizzlies starting pitcher, will take the ball for the Grizzlies Saturday night in the 5th game of the series and will be opposed by righty Danny Troconis (4-0, 1.18) for Stockton with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm.







