Visalia Wins Third in a Row Behind Big Fifth Inning

June 6, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide scored four runs in the fifth inning to pull away from the Inland Empire 66ers for a 8-2 win on Thursday night at Valley Strong Ballpark

Visalia (26-28) has won the first three games of the six game set against Inland Empire (16-38).

The ballgame was tied at two entering the fifth inning. Juan Corniel led off with a single and after an out Slade Caldwell followed with another base hit. Ruben Santana then drove in Corniel for the game winning run on an RBI single through the left side.

Later in the inning Abdias De La Cruz smashed a two out bases loaded double to right field plating two runs with a third scoring on a fielding error in the infield.

For the tenth consecutive game Visalia pitching allowed four runs or less. Starter Adonys Perez scattered four hits over five innings allowing one run with four strikeouts. The righty earned a team best fourth win of the year.

Braden Quinn pitched three shutout innings in relief allowing just two baserunners with a strikeout. Dawson Brown closed out the win with a perfect ninth by striking out the side.

The Rawhide plated two runs in the first inning sparked by a leadoff Yerald Nin bunt. Trent Youngblood executed a squeeze play for a RBI bunt single and De La Cruz drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Visalia padded the lead with Caldwell scoring his third run of the game in the seventh courtesy of a leadoff walk, two stolen bases and an error.

Adrian De Leon hit a solo homer, his third of the season, in the eighth inning.

De La Cruz finished with three RBI and De Leon with two knocks. Eight of nine Rawhide batters recorded hits. Visalia stole four bases in the evening and has 12 stolen bases in the series.

The series continues into Friday with a Visalia Mets Jersey giveaway, courtesy of Anthem, for the first 350 fans through the gates. Visalia played as the Mets as an affiliate of the New York Mets from 1968-1975 including winning the 1971 California League Championship led by future big league Mets Manager Joe Frazier.

Fans can also take advantage of a 4 for $44 Friday sponsored by Valley Pacific Petroleum & Chevron. Fans will receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four fountain sodas for $44 by showing a Chevron credit card or a 4 for $44 Voucher, which can be picked up at participating Chevron locations.

In addition, Valley Strong Ballpark will wrap up the Graduation Week Celebration presented by Party Works with any fan wearing high school apparel receiving a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture. Fans can visit the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health to receive their free ticket with seating upgrades available. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM with gates opening at 5:15 for season ticket holders and 5:30 for all fans.

Tickets can be purchased on the Rawhide's website or at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekdays.







California League Stories from June 6, 2025

