Giants Outlast Quakes to Complete Sweep

June 8, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes rallied from a five-run deficit, but ultimately it wasn't enough, as the San Jose Giants edged Rancho on Sunday afternoon by a final off 7-6 at LoanMart Field.

The loss was not only the seventh straight overall for Rancho, but marked the first time the Quakes have been swept in a six-game series at home in franchise history and only the second time ever.

Trailing 6-1 in the seventh, the Quakes put together a furious rally, as Jose Meza ripped a two-run, two-out single, making it 6-4. With runners at first and second, the Quakes pulled off a double-steal on the very next pitch. On the play, San Jose catcher Drew Cavanaugh's throw sailed down the left-field line, allowing both Samuel Munoz and Meza to score, tying the game at 6-6.

San Jose wasted little time in re-taking the lead though, as a sacrifice fly off the bat of Zander Darby scored Cavanaugh to give them a 7-6 lead in the eighth against Marco Corcho (2-2).

The Quakes put two on in the bottom of the eighth against Evan Gray (5-1), but couldn't tie the game.

Rancho went 1-2-3 in the ninth against San Jose closer Ben Peterson, who earned his seventh save.

The Quakes (33-24) now have a four-game lead over Visalia and six over the Lake Elsinore Storm, with nine to play in the half.

On Tuesday, the Quakes will hit the road to visit the last-place Inland Empire 66ers for a six-game set. Jakob Wright (0-0) will take on Peyton Olejnik in the first game of the six-game series. Game time will be 6:35pm.

The Quakes will return home to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 17th, taking on the Lake Elsinore Storm in a six-game home stand.







