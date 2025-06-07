Giants Down Quakes in Ten on Saturday

June 7, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The San Jose Giants won their second extra-innings game of the series on Saturday night, sending the Quakes to a sixth straight loss overall, a 10-4 final at LoanMart Field.

The Giants tallied six runs in the tenth inning, with Elian Rayo blasting a three-run homer to cap the outburst, giving the Giants their fifth straight win in the series and an opportunity to sweep the six-game set on Sunday.

Trailing 4-3 in the eighth, Rancho's Jose Meza (4) blasted a game-tying homer to open the inning against Giants' reliever and eventual winner Ubert Mejias (2-1).

Tied at 4-4 in the tenth though, the Giants got something going against Myles Caba (3-1), who had retired all six batters he faced prior to the tenth. Rayo capped the inning with his second homer of the year, a three-run shot off Domingo Geronimo, making it 10-4.

The Quakes (33-23) lead the South Division by five games, now with ten to play. On Sunday, they'll send Aidan Foeller (2-2) to the mound against Giants' right-hander Drake George (2-1) at 2pm.

With the purchase of a ticket to the game, kids can enjoy a FREE U.S. Bank Youth Clinic, beginning at 10am, featuring baseball instruction from Quakes players and coaches. After the game, kids will run the bases, thanks to San Antonio Regional Hospital. Game time is 2pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







California League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.