Ports Tie Series with Walk-Off Win in 12th Inning

June 7, 2025 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports and Grizzlies went to extras for a third-straight game on Friday night, with Stockton coming away with a 5-4 win in 12 innings to tie the series at two games apiece.

The Ports (26-29) led 1-0 after a double by Carlos Franco into left center and an infield single by Jesus Fernandez in the second inning. An error by the first baseman trying to throw out Fernandez at first allowed Franco to score for the early Stockton lead.

The score stayed that way until the top of the seventh when a throwing error at third, a walk, and an error on a bunt attempt loaded the bases with no one out. Tucker Novotny would allow a bases loaded walk and an RBI ground out, but also struck out a pair to keep it to just the two runs. Those runs put Fresno (25-30) ahead 2-1, but neither run was earned for Novotny.

Cameron Leary led off the eighth with a walk, stole his 24th base of the season and came in to score on a sac fly to deep, straight-away center by Ali Camarillo to tie the game at 2-2 and give the Ports new life.

Each team kept the other from scoring in the 10th, but the same pitchers for each side struggled in the 11th. Felix Castro uncorked two wild pitches to help Fresno take a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the 11th, but Stockton got to Fresno closer Nathan Blasick to keep hope alive.

Newest Port Dylan Fien singled into left center to score the automatic runner, C.J. Pittaro, to cut the deficit to 4-3 with nobody out. Carlos Franco dropped a single into right to put two aboard, and with two outs Luis Freitez singled through the right side and Stockton manager Javier Godard sent the runner Fien home. The throw beat Fien to the plate but it was offline, forcing the catcher to reach back for it and allowing Fien to get in under the tag and tie the game at 4-4.

Grizzlies manager Cesar Galvez stormed out of the dugout before the play was even dead to argue the call and was instantly ejected for vehemently arguing the play at the plate. He would be the first of three coaching ejections for Fresno, with their bench/first base and pitching coach getting ejected in the 12th.

Reliever Andinson Ferrer pitched a 1-2-3 top of the 12th to keep the game tied at four going into the bottom of the inning. Jared Sprague-Lott got a bunt down to get the automatic runner Leary over to third on a perfectly placed sacrifice. The pitcher Felix Ramires looked to third but had to chance to get the speedy Leary, and by the time he went back to throw to first Sprague-Lott was hustling down the line and beat the throw that was offline and got away from the first baseman, allowing Leary to score and give the Ports the 5-4 win.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The Ports are now 3-3 in games won on the last at bat and 2-3 in extra-inning contests. Ferrer got his first win as a Port and starting pitcher Jefferson Jean pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

UP NEXT: The Grizzlies will start LHP Everett Catlett (1-4, 4.54) versus the Ports Donny Troconis (4-0, 1.18). It will be the Ports 18th Annual Pink Night at Banner Island Ballpark to benefit Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center. For every ticket sold, the Ports are donating $1 to St. Joseph's Medical Center. All proceeds from the jersey auction will go back to Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center.

