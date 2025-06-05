Big Ninth for Giants Dooms Quakes

June 5, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The San Jose Giants took advantage of some erratic Quake pitching on Wednesday night, earning their second straight win over Rancho to open the six-game series, a final of 8-3 at LoanMart Field.

The Giants erupted in the ninth for five runs, snapping a 3-3 tie, as they took advantage of three walks in the ninth and a total of nine issued by Rancho pitching throughout the night.

Ryan Brown (1-1) got out of a inherited jam in the eighth, struggled with his command in the ninth and was charged with four of the five in the inning. He was removed after a bases-loaded walk to Jose Ramos, which put the Giants ahead to stay at 4-3.

Cody More entered and immediately surrendered a two-run double to Jean Carlos Sio and a two-run single to Carlos Gutierrez, as the Giants took a commanding 8-3 lead.

The Quakes trailed 2-0 after five innings, as San Jose starter Niko Mazza was nearly unhittable.

In the sixth though, Samuel Munoz ripped a two-run triple off eventual winner Charlie McDaniel (5-2), tying the game at 2-2.

Elijah Hainline put the Quakes ahead for the first time in the series in the seventh, as his RBI single chased home Mairo Martinus, making it 3-2.

The Giants tied it in the eighth and the five-run ninth sent the Quakes to their third straight loss overall.

Rancho (33-20) will look to avoid a season-high fourth straight loss on Thursday, as they'll send Logan Tabeling (3-1) to the hill against Jacob Bresnahan (0-2) at 6:30pm.

Thursday night will be a Thirsty Thursday, with drink specials throughout the evenings, thanks to Tam's Burgers! Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







California League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.