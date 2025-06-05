Missed Opportunities, Defensive Miscues Cost Grizzlies in Extras

June 5, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Missed opportunities, including a potential ninth inning run, and defensive mistakes opened the door for the Stockton Ports (25-28) to upend the Fresno Grizzlies (24-29) 4-3 in 10 innings Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton.

The Grizzlies took the early lead for the second consecutive night, but similarly to Tuesday, saw defensive miscues open the door for the Ports to come back.

Fresno opened the scoring after Jacob Hinderleider ripped a leadoff double for the second night in the row in the top of the second inning.

With one out, the Grizzlies strung together three consecutive singles from Francisco Garcia, Nolan Clifford, and Alan Espinal to take a 2-0 lead.

Fisher Jameson sat down the first nine batters he faced in his first professional start, striking out consecutive batters to end the second inning.

With the Grizzlies lead remaining 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth, an error committed behind Jameson put the leadoff man aboard and Ali Camarillo came around to score on what was ruled a triple off the bat of CJ Pittaro.

Pittaro scored on a sacrifice fly to even the score.

The game remained tied 2-2 but Fresno had chances in the sixth and seventh innings.

Fresno left the bases loaded in the sixth and stranded runners on second and third in the seventh.

Meanwhile, Felix Ramirez twirled two scoreless innings of relief, striking out two, to keep the game level.

Brady Hill came on in relief for a scoreless seventh inning, punctuating his outing with a strikeout.

Stockton had their best opportunity when two reached against Lodi native Fidel Ulloa in the eighth. With one out, Ulloa recorded back-to-back strikeouts to keep the game tied.

The Grizzlies nearly took the lead in the ninth when they put runners on first and second when Blake Wright singled into center field. While Yeiker Reyes was coming home, Stockton threw the ball to third and recorded the out with the umpire ruling that the runner did not cross home plate in time, keeping the game tied.

Nathan Blasick worked a scoreless ninth to force extras.

The Grizzlies brought home the automatic runner when Garcia hit a groundball to short and a low throw was not dug out at first, allowing Tommy Hopfe to score.

But Stockton put runners on the corners with no outs after a comeback to the mound where the Grizzlies were unable to record an out.

Blasick induced a double play, but it brought home the tying run. A comebacker of the mound and a double down the line put runners on second and third before a tough ground ball down the line at third made for a tough play and brought home Stockton's winning run.

The Grizzlies left 11 runners on base and outhit the Ports 11 to 3 through 9 innings but couldn't push the winning run across then.

Fresno falls to 2-5 in extra innings this season.

The Grizzlies continue the series on Thursday night when Marcos Herrera takes the bump against Wei-En Lin of Stockton at 7:05pm.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/watch.







California League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.