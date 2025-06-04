Castillo, Loer Fuel Grizzlies to Series Opening Win at Stockton

June 4, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







A five-spot in the 8th inning gave the Fresno Grizzlies (24-28) enough firepower to back their pitchers on their way to taking the series opener from the Stockton Ports (24-28) by the score of 10-6 Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton.

Grizzlies starter Bryan Mena dealt with four errors over five innings of work but created soft contact throughout his start as the Grizzlies jumped out to the early lead.

After the Grizzlies went down quickly in the first, Mena responded by inducing three groundballs which included a one-out single before an inning-ending double play.

Jacob Hinderleider started the second inning by banging a double off the top of the wall in right center field. Derek Bernard squeaked a grounder through the left side and Kevin Fitzer brought Hinderleider home with a soft rolling ground ball up the third base line.

Stockton tied the game in the bottom of the inning by utilizing a leadoff single. The Grizzlies forced out the runner at second but couldn't turn a double-play and another single, combined with an error moved runners to 2nd and 3rd with just one out.

Mena induced a groundball but it brought home the tying run before he struck out German Ortiz to end the inning.

After each pitcher kept the offense off the board in the third, the Grizzlies strung together four hits in the fourth to regain the lead.

Derek Bernard doubled on a ground ball up the middle, hustling ahead of the throw to second base. He scored when Kevin Fitzer singled on a groundball to right field.

Blake Wright worked a 9-pitch at-bat, fouling off six consecutive pitches before ripping a double off the wall in left field. A balk would score Fitzer and Wright came home when Juan Castillo hammered a line drive into left field.

Up 4-1 in the fifth, Tommy Hopfe crushed the first pitch he saw from veteran reliever T.J. McFarland, who is on a rehab assignment in Stockton from the Athletics, over the left field wall and out of Banner Island Ballpark to make it 5-1.

An error plagued fifth inning, erased the Grizzlies lead as Mena had to contend with a pair of errors and Stockton scored four runs in the inning.

The game remained tied at 5-5 over the next two frames as Stockton rotated through a couple of relievers and Fresno turned to Justin Loer.

Loer struck out the side upon entering in the 6th and ended up retiring the side in order in the 7th as well.

The Grizzlies benefitted from three walks and a hit batter when the fourth Stockton arm of the game entered in the 8th inning. When Wright was hit by a pitch, it forced in a run for the Grizzlies to regain the lead.

Juan Castillo then worked the count, from two strikes, into a full count before hammering a double off the wall in straight away left field to score two more runs.

Kelvin Hidalgo added an RBI single, and Hopfe finished the scoring inning with a sacrifice fly, with Castillo hustling home to complete the five-run frame.

Loer finished his stellar outing by getting three more outs in the eighth, retiring all nine batters he faced and ultimately picking up his first win of the season.

Luke Thelen came on to get the final three outs in the ninth.

The Grizzlies committed a season-high 5 errors on Tuesday night but overcame it with a string of great performances.

The 5-8 hitters; Derek Bernard, Kevin Fitzer, Blake Wright and Juan Castillo combined for 9 of the 13 hits.

Castillo drove in a season-best 3 runs in a 2-4 night and came up with a pair of solid defensive plays.

Loer finished his best outing of the season and quieted Stockton's offense while the Ports had built some momentum.

The win pulls Fresno out of 4th place for the first time since the 11th game of the season, tying them with Stockton for 3rd in the North, with both teams 7 games behind the duo of the Modesto Nuts and San Jose Giants, who fell into a tie for 1st place on Tuesday.

The Grizzlies continue the series on Wednesday night at 7:05pm against the Stockton Ports. Fisher Jameson is scheduled to make his first start for the Grizzlies against Tzu-Chen Sha of the Ports. The Chukchansi Gold Pre-Game Show will start at 6:50pm.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/watch.







California League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.