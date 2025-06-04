Storm Quiet the Nuts' Bats to Open Series with 4-2 Win

MODESTO, Calif. - The Lake Elsinore Storm struck first in a rematch of last year's California League Championship Series, edging out the Modesto Nuts 4-2 on Tuesday night at John Thurman Field. In a crisp, two-hour and twenty-two-minute contest, the Storm took advantage of early scoring and solid pitching to earn their 25th win of the season, drawing first blood in this six-game series.

Lake Elsinore starter Will Varmette delivered another standout performance, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out four. The right-hander, fresh off a California League Pitcher of the Week honor, kept the Nuts off balance all evening before handing the ball to a capable bullpen. Relievers Igor Gil, Adam Conrad, and Vicarte Domingo combined to close the door, with Domingo earning his second save of the year. Offensively, the Storm were powered by a three-hit effort from third baseman Zach Evans, whose RBI double in the fifth inning helped build a 4-0 lead.

Modesto struggled to generate offense until the late innings, plating their only runs in the seventh on an RBI single from Ricardo Cova and a two-out RBI knock by Carter Dorighi. Dorighi was a bright spot for the Nuts, going 3-for-4 with a double. Starter Harold Melenge lasted five innings, giving up seven hits and four runs (two earned), as the defense behind him faltered with a pair of errors. Modesto had chances to tighten the game but left eight runners on base, including several in scoring position.

With the win, Lake Elsinore improves to 25-27 and remains in the thick of the playoff hunt in the CAL South. Modesto, still atop the CAL North at 31-21, will look to even the series on Wednesday night when left-hander Kash Mayfield (No. 3 prospect in the San Diego Padres organization) takes the mound against Nuts right-hander Ryan Sloan (No. 9 prospect in the Seattle Mariners organization). First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. as the defending champs continue their final push in what promises to be a historic farewell season.







