Quakes Roll Past Nuts 7-1 Behind Quintero's Big Night, Regain Series Lead

May 31, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes overpowered the Modesto Nuts 7-1 on Saturday night at John Thurman Field, reclaiming the lead in their six-game series with a dominant all-around performance. The Quakes came out swinging early, scoring in each of the first three innings off Modesto starter Christian Little, who gave up six runs on eight hits over five innings to fall to 0-4 on the season.

Rancho's offense was led by center fielder Eduardo Quintero, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run homer, and a stolen base. 3B Mairoshendrick Martinus and DH Jose Meza each added two RBIs, with Meza blasting a solo home run in the fifth. The Quakes took advantage of Modesto's shaky pitching and capitalized on two-out opportunities, driving in six of their seven runs with two outs.

Modesto's lone bright spot came in the bottom of the fifth when right fielder Ryan Picollo launched a solo home run-one of only two hits on the night for the Nuts. 2B Austin St. Laurent added the team's only other hit with a double, as the Nuts struggled to generate offense against Quakes starter Sterling Patick, who allowed just one run over five innings to earn his first win of his professional career.

The Quakes' bullpen was sharp, combining for four hitless innings with six strikeouts to seal the victory. The Nuts, who managed just one at-bat with a runner in scoring position, will look to bounce back in Sunday's series finale as they try to avoid dropping four of six in the showdown between California League division leaders.

By: Mario Ramos







California League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.