Quakes' Patick Rolls to First Pro Win

May 31, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Modesto, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga pitching staff put on a clinic on Saturday night, taking a 7-1 win over the Modesto Nuts at John Thurman Field.

Sterling Patick, Samuel Sanchez and Connor Godwin combined to allow just one run on a season-low two hits, giving Rancho their third win over the Nuts in five games and setting up the Quakes for a potential series-win on Sunday afternoon.

Patick was brilliant in nailing down his first professional win. He allowed a solo homer and a total of two hits over five innings, while recording a career-best six strikeouts.

The Rancho offense staked him to an early lead, as they scored in each of the first three innings to take control. Eduardo Quintero recorded his third straight three-hit game, swatting his league-best ninth home run of the season to help secure a 4-0 lead after just two innings.

Jose Meza had a sac fly in the third and then a solo shot (3) in the fifth, giving the Quakes a 6-0 lead over Modesto starter Christian Little (0-4).

Mairo Martinus had a run-scoring hit in the first and a sac fly in the ninth, helping Rancho to the 7-1 lead.

The Quakes (33-17) remain ten games up in the South Division, now with just 16 to play in the first half.

On Sunday, the Quakes will send Hyun-Seok Jang (0-1) to the mound against Modesto's Matt Tiberia (2-0) at 1:40pm in the final regular season game between these two teams at John Thurman Field.

The Quakes will finally return home to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 3rd, taking on the San Jose Giants in a six-game series. Tuesday the third will be another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website and learn how to score a free ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







California League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.