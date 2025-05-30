Quakes Drop Heart-Breaker to Nuts

May 30, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Modesto, CA - The Modesto Nuts tallied a run in the bottom of the ninth, earning a 2-1 walk-off win over the Quakes on Friday night at John Thurman Field in Modesto.

Eduardo Quintero, who finished with three extra-base hits, tied the game in the eighth, only to see the Nuts score in the last of the ninth to earn their second win of the six-game series.

Tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth, Felix Cabrera (1-5) entered and immediately walked the first two hitters. After a ground ball put runners at the corners with one out, Cesar Quintas came to the plate and hit a sharp ground ball to first base. Jose Meza made a diving play to stop it, but didn't realistically have a shot at the plate, nor an inning-ending double-play. His throw to second was off the mark, ending the game with Matt Ellis crossing the plate with the winning run.

Rancho starter Christian Zazueta gave up a first-inning run, but settled into a nice groove, allowing just one run on four hits over six innings.

Modesto starter Walter Ford was brilliant in a tough-luck start, throwing six scoreless innings, while scattering just three hits.

Nuts' reliever Jose Zerpa (1-0) was credited with the win, despite giving up a game-tying double to Quintero in the eighth inning.

The Quakes (32-17) will send Sterling Patick (0-2) to the hill on Saturday night at 6:40pm, with Modesto's Christian Little (0-3) going for the Nuts.

The Quakes will finally return home to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 3rd, taking on the San Jose Giants in a six-game series. Tuesday the third will be another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website and learn how to score a free ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







California League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.