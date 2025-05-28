Quakes Roll North-Leading Nuts

May 28, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto, CA - The Quakes returned to form on Tuesday, opening their six-game series against the North Division's top team with an 11-5 win over the Modesto Nuts at John Thurman Field.

Rancho raced to an 8-0 lead, then put it away with a three-run eighth, after the Nuts had closed to within three.

Eduardo Quintero had three RBIs while Roger Lasso and Gio Cueto chipped in with three hits and an RBI each, as the Quakes pounded out 14 hits and improved to 3-4 on their current 12-game road trip.

Rancho starter Hyun-Seok Jang was dominant over four innings, making just one mistake, as he surrendered a two-run homer in the third inning. He'd finish with a career-high-tying seven punch-outs, allowing just two hits and two runs with no walks.

The Quakes scored in each of the first three innings to chase Modesto starter Harold Melenge (1-3).

Quakes' reliever Myles Caba (3-0) was credited with the win, after allowing one run over 1.1 innings of relief.

Rancho (31-15) will send Aidan Foeller (2-1) to the hill on Wednesday, as he'll take on Ryan Sloan (0-0) of Modesto in game two. First pitch is at 6:40pm.

The Quakes will finally return home to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 3rd, taking on the San Jose Giants in a six-game series. Tuesday the third will be another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website and learn how to score a free ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







