Munoz Homers in Rancho Loss

May 24, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton, CA - The Stockton Ports defeated the Quakes for the third time in four games on Friday night, holding on for a 5-2 win at Banner Island Ballpark.

The loss for Rancho ends a streak of five straight series victories, as the Quakes will aim for their first split of the year, needing two straight wins to finish the series in order to do just that.

Stockton took advantage of 11 walks issued by Quake pitching, as Logan Tabeling labored through 2.2 innings, issuing five walks and getting charged with four runs.

The Ports grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second, capitalizing on a crucial error that could have ended the inning with only one run scoring.

Samuel Munoz pulled a solo homer to right field in the fourth, as his fifth blast of the year got Rancho on the board at 3-1 against Ports' starter Jefferson Jean.

The Ports got that run back in the bottom of the inning though, as Tabeling (2-1) got chased with two outs in the fourth.

Munoz struck again in the eighth with an RBI single, but that's as close as Rancho would get, as Alejandro Manzano got out of the eighth and then worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save of the year.

Stockton's Tucker Novotny (2-0) struck out five over 2.1 innings for the win.

On Saturday, Rancho (29-14) will send Christian Zazueta (4-1) to the mound against Jose Dicochea (3-3) at 7:05pm.

On Saturday, Rancho (29-14) will send Christian Zazueta (4-1) to the mound against Jose Dicochea (3-3) at 7:05pm.







