Quakes Down Ports on Thursday

May 23, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton, CA - The Quakes overcame 12 walks allowed, using 15 hits to end a brief two-game skid, defeating the Stockon Ports on Thursday night by a final score of 9-4 at Banner Island Ballpark.

Elijah Hainline had a team-high four hits and Victor Rodrigues reached base all five times, as the Quakes won for the first time in the series.

Jose Meza tripled home a pair of runs in the first, then scored on a wild pitch by Stockton starter Wei-En Lin (1-2), as the Quakes took the lead for good at 3-0.

Raynerd Ortega (4) smashed a two-run homer in the fourth, as Rancho moved the lead to 5-0.

Quakes' starter Aidan Foeller was dominant through four, but ran into pitch count issues in the fifth.

The Ports would take advantage of six Rancho walks issued in the fifth inning, pulling to within a run at 5-4.

That's as close as Stockton would get though, as Eduardo Quintero crushed his league-leading eighth homer of the year, a two-run shot in the sixth, giving Rancho a 7-4 lead.

They added two in the ninth for good measure to put it away.

Myles Caba, who came on to get the last out of the eighth, worked a scoreless ninth for his first career save.

The Quakes (29-13) will send Logan Tabeling (2-0) to the mound on Friday, as he'll take on Jefferson Jean at 7:05pm.

The Quakes will finally return home to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 3rd, taking on the San Jose Giants in a six-game series. Tuesday the third will be another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website and learn how to score a free ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







