Early Deficit Equates to Thursday Night Loss

May 23, 2025 - California League (CalL)

A 7-run first inning put the Fresno Grizzlies (18-24) behind the eight ball on their way to a 16-2 defeat at the hands of the San Jose Giants (23-19) Thursday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

San Jose took the lead just two batters into the game on a pair of singles and a misplayed ball in the outfield. Things got funky when San Jose loaded the bases with one out and a groundball to first basemen Jacob Hinderleider appeared to turn into a 3-2-5 double play, but there was confusion on if Hinderleider stepped on first which caused a rundown between home and third before the second out was signaled.

In the end, the play was sorted out, but San Jose took the reprieve to pile on, sending 11 hitters to the plate and bashing five more hits in the inning, capitalizing on a pair of walks, to score seven first inning runs and chase Bryan Mena from the game with just two outs.

The Grizzlies fought back in the bottom of the first as Kelvin Hidalgo singled and went to third on a failed pickoff. After a Robert Calaz walk, Hinderleider drove in Hidalgo to put Fresno on the board.

Calaz scored on a bases loaded walk later in the inning issued to Blake Wright.

That would be all for Fresno, as San Jose starter Drake George locked in for what would be a five-inning outing on his way to the win.

Fisher Jameson got the Grizzlies out of the first and through two more innings, only allowing a second inning run.

But San Jose added the run in the second and two more in the fourth before pulling away with three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.

After George exited, Cale Lansville tossed four scoreless innings for the save, only allowing Kevin Fitzer to reach twice.

Fitzer led the Grizzlies offensively with a 2-3 night while Hinderleider extended his hitting streak to 15 games and his on-base streak to 20 games.

The Grizzlies and the Giants will be back at it Friday night for Grower's Night at 7:05pm. Jackson Cox will take the ball for Fresno against San Jose's lefty Jacob Bresnahan.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/watch.







