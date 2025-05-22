Bullpen Battle Tilts against Fresno

May 22, 2025 - California League (CalL)

One day after the Fresno Grizzlies (18-23) flipped the game against the bullpen, they failed to replicate the effort in a 4-3 loss to the San Jose Giants (22-19) Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park.

San Jose scored on a run on the first three pitches of the game with hits on the first two and a sacrifice fly from Dakota Jordan opening the scoring against Grizzlies starter Everett Catlett.

The Grizzlies offense recovered thanks to a pair of doubles from Kelvin Hidalgo and Jacob Hinderleider. Hidalgo scored after stealing third and coming home on an errant throw.

Hinderleider scored on Kevin Fitzer's RBI single to put the Grizzlies up 2-1.

San Jose tied the game in the second as Fernando Gonzalez doubled to start the inning and later scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Grizzlies regained the lead in the third as Robert Calaz singled and stole second before scoring on Derek Bernard's RBI double.

Bernard, a 19-year-old making his Fresno Grizzlies debut, finished the game 1-2 with a walk and also reached after being hit by a pitch, putting him on base three times.

The Giants took the lead back in the fourth after Zander Darby reached on an error and later scored on a single up the middle by Jean Carlos Sio.

Sio came around on Lisbel Diaz's RBI double.

The Grizzlies were hoping to respond right back but couldn't capitalized when Tommy Hopfe reached with two outs in the bottom of the inning on a well-placed ball in the hole at short.

But that would be all against the Giants for Fresno as Nikko Mazza finished his start after four innings and turned things over to Charlie McDaniel, who the Grizzlies earned their only win in San Jose against.

McDaniel was fantastic on Wednesday night, however, and shutdown the base paths for five innings. The lefty scattered three baserunners, a pair of walks and a single by Alan Espinal, but did not allow a runner into scoring position for the back half of the game.

The Grizzlies bullpen continued to be terrific as well as Luke Jewett threw 2.1 scoreless innings before Bryson Hammer recorded the final two outs in the eighth.

Fidel Ulloa worked a scoreless ninth for his sixth consecutive scoreless outing.

But McDaniel was brilliant and closed the door on his win in the ninth, using a pair of strikeouts to end it.

The Grizzlies strong offense that had six hits in the first four innings, three of which were doubles, faded against McDaniel who used a strong changeup and big curveball to keep Fresno away from the fastball.

San Jose also clings to the lead after losing late leads in seven of their last ten losses.

The series continues Thursday Daily Specials where fans can get two 19.2 oz. beers for twenty dollars, $15 beer bats and the 1v1 Food Truck Throwdown.

The Grizzlies will turn to right hander Bryan Mena (1-3, 6.88 ERA) against the San Jose Giants' righty Drake George (1-1, 3.38 ERA) with first pitch scheduled for 6:50pm.







