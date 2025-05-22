Caldwell Flirts with Cycle as Visalia Defeats Lake Elsinore

Visalia, CA - Slade Caldwell totaled three hits and was a triple shy of the cycle as the Visalia Rawhide defeated the Lake Elsinore Storm 9-7 on Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (19-22) totaled nine runs for the second consecutive night to win their second straight to start the series over Lake Elsinore (17-24).

Caldwell, MLB.com's No. 99 overall prospect in all of baseball, started the scoring with an opposite field home run in the first- his third career pro homer.

He added a double and a run in the second and then hit the go-ahead two out RBI single for Visalia in the fifth inning. The Rawhide center fielder finished the day with two runs, two RBI and added a walk.

Caldwell's .481 OBP is the fifth highest among all full-season MiLB leagues at the end of Wednesday. He totaled his fifth three plus hit day of the season.

In a topsy turvy ballgame the Rawhide matched the Storm's scoring in the first three frames with a run in the first and a pair of runs in both the second and third frames.

A three run fifth inning then gave Visalia the lead for good. Ruben Santana walked to leadoff the inning. Yerald Nin followed with an RBI double. Then with two outs in the frame Adrian De Leon hit a game tying RBI single before Caldwell's go-ahead hit.

Jake Fitzgibbons and Jojo Gonzalez combined to shutout the Storm over the final four frames. Fitzgibbons earned the win with 2.1 innings allowing just a hit with two strikeouts.

Gonzalez earned a six out save with two shutout innings allowing just a hit. He leads the Rawhide with six saves.

Nin finished with two hits and two runs and has totaled five hits in the series. De Leon added a two hit night as part of a team nine hit performance.

Visalia and Lake Elsinore continue the series on Thursday with a 6:30 PM first pitch. The first 250 fans (21 and older) will receive a Rawhide Rally Towel presented by Kona Big Wave Golden Ale. Plus a Party Works Dress Up Thursday means any fan wearing Visalia Oaks gear or this week's dress-up theme of USA attire can receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture.

Fans can also enjoy all drinks for $5.59 until first pitch and sponsored drinks for $5.59 during the game, courtesy of Michelob Ultra, Estrella Jalisco, Coors Light & Pacifico. Visalia wears Oaks Jerseys every Thursday in 2025 as part of the 80 year celebration of pro ball in Visalia.







