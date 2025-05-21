Rawhide's Comprehensive Offensive Performance Subdues Storm

May 21, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide scored in four innings and totaled 12 hits to defeat the Lake Elsinore Storm in the series opener on Tuesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (18-22) saw every batter reach base with four players recording multi-hit days against Lake Elsinore (17-23) pitchers.

Infielder Yerald Nin led Visalia with a three hit day and scored two runs.

After the Storm scored two runs in the first, Nin led off the second with a bunt base hit. Abdias De La Cruz followed with a walk. Adrian De Leon drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Juan Corniel tied the game with an RBI single.

Visalia took the lead with a four run third inning. Ruben Santana keyed the inning with an RBI double. Nin reached for a second time on an in-field base hit. A bases loaded hit-by-pitch, Trent Youngblood RBI single and De Leon RBI single added three more runs to the frame.

The Rawhide chipped across a run in the sixth and two more in the eighth with Nin recording his third hit of the game on an RBI single.

Adonis Perez earned his third win of the year with a season high four shutout innings in relief. He allowed just two hits with two walks and totaled three strikeouts. Victor Morales closed out the victory with a scoreless ninth.

Santana totaled two hits and two runs and Youngblood added two RBI to a two hit night.

Visalia and Lake Elsinore continue the series on Wednesday with a 6:30 PM first pitch.

