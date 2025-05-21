Ports Score 10 Runs on 10 Hits in Win over Quakes

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports got back to .500 on Tuesday night with a 10-7 win over Rancho Cucamonga in game one of a six-game series.

The Quakes (28-12) came in with a commanding 11-game lead in the Cal League South and a 7-5 advantage in the season series with the Ports (20-20). But Stockton played to their strengths on Tuesday and issued half the walks the Quakes did while scoring early and often.

The Ports scored a run in the first, third, and fourth innings to jump out to a 3-0 lead. Myles Naylor singled to right to score Cameron Leary in the first, German Ortiz doubled (3) home Luis Freitez in the third, and a sac fly from Jared Sprague-Lott scored the newest Port Carlos Pacheco in the fourth.

Rancho answered in the with three runs in the fifth to tie the game at 3-3, taking advantage of some rare wildness from starter Donny Troconis, who walked three straight batters to start the frame, and a two-RBI single from Eduardo Quintero tied it up. But every time the Quakes tied the game; the Ports reclaimed the lead.

The home team would score twice in the bottom of the fifth, when Pacheco delivered his first two-RBI double as a Port inside the third-base bag to score Naylor and Freitez to go back up 5-3. The Quakes got a run in the sixth on an infield single by Elijah Hainline to cut it to 5-4 and scored again in the seventh on an RBI double from Joendry Vargas tying it up at 5-5.

But Stockton would take advantage of Rancho Cucamonga issuing free passes, as four-straight walks put the Ports ahead 6-5, and a two-out single into center by Sprague-Lott cleared the bases to cap a four-run inning that put the Ports out in front 9-5. An error after Naylor walked and stole his second base (6) of the night produced another run for a 10-5 Stockton advantage. A base hit and a sac fly scored two more for the Quakes in the ninth, but Aidan Layton struck out Roger Lasso to end the game.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Tucker Novotny got the last two outs of the seventh and struck out the side in the eighth en route to his first win as a pro. Stockton is now 17-6 when they score first, 17-5 when they score five or more runs, and 13-4 when they out hit their opponents. Naylor extended his on-base streak to 16 games and Davis Diaz' is up to 11 straight.

UP NEXT: RHP Hyun Seok Jang (0-1, 4.82) will start for Rancho Cucamonga against LHP Ryan Magdic (1-1, 3.86) who will start for Stockton on a Silver Slugger Wednesday slated for a 7:05 first pitch.

