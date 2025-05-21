Quakes Open Road Trip with Loss

Stockton, CA - The Quakes' 12-game road trip opened on a sour note, as the Stockton Ports scored four times in the seventh inning to take the lead for good, defeating Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night by a final score of 10-7 at Banner Island Ballpark.

A three-run single by Jared Sprague-Lott broke the game open and gave the Ports their fifth win in seven home games over the Quakes.

Trailing 5-4 in the top of the seventh, Joendry Vargas tied the game with an RBI double, his second of three hits on the night, as Rancho evened it up at 5-5.

The Ports took advantage of control issues from Quakes' reliever Connor Godwin (0-2), as they scored four times to take a 9-5 lead.

They got an additional run in the eighth, then withstood a two-run rally in the ninth, as Vargas struck again with an RBI single and Samuel Munoz drove home a run with a sac fly. That's as close as the Quakes would get though, as Aidan Layton came out of the pen and struck out Roger Lasso to end the game.

Stockton reliever Tucker Novotny (1-0) was credited with the win.

The Quakes (28-12) will send Hyun-Seok Jang (0-1) to the mound on Wednesday, as he'll be opposed by Stockton's Ryan Magdic (1-1) at 7:05pm.

The Quakes will finally return home to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 3rd, taking on the San Jose Giants in a six-game series. Tuesday the third will be another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website and learn how to score a free ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







