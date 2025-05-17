Teo Debuts for Quakes in Loss

May 17, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers snapped Rancho's six-game winning streak, thanks to a 7-3 win over the Quakes on Saturday night at LoanMart Field.

Despite the presence of Teoscar Hernandez, the first Dodger to rehab with the Quakes this year, the 66ers held the Quakes to a series-low three runs and just six hits.

Hernandez, who walked twice and struck out once over three plate appearances, walked and came home on a wild pitch in the first, as the Quakes took a 1-0 lead.

Inland tied the game in the third against Rancho starter Logan Tabeling, then took the lead with two in the fifth against Felix Cabrera (1-4), making it 3-1.

The Quakes battled back, but saw Inland stretch the lead to 6-2 in the sixth, as the 66ers took advantage of a Rancho error.

Inland reliever Robert Stephenson (1-0) was credited with the win, as he worked a scoreless fourth, earning a pair of strikeouts, including one of Hernandez to end the inning.

The Quakes (27-11) remain ten games ahead of second-place Visalia despite the loss. Rancho will send Christian Zazueta (3-1) to the mound in Sunday's series-finale, as he'll take on Inland Empire's Andre Sanchez (0-3) at 2pm.

The Quakes (27-11) remain ten games ahead of second-place Visalia despite the loss. Rancho will send Christian Zazueta (3-1) to the mound in Sunday's series-finale, as he'll take on Inland Empire's Andre Sanchez (0-3) at 2pm.







