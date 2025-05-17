Grizzlies Rally from Down Five, Earn Series Victory

May 17, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Down to the final strike, the Fresno Grizzlies (17-21) overcame a five-run deficit to win 6-5 and earn a series victory over the Lake Elsinore Storm (16-22) Saturday night at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore.

Robert Calaz came up with the big hit in the clutch, one night after homering to set the Grizzlies out in front. Saturday night he delivered at the very end, with Fresno's bullpen holding on late.

Lake Elsinore put a pair of runs up to start the game in the bottom of the first with a passed ball and an error.

The Storm scored again in the second after a leadoff double before a single plated Lamar King Jr.

King added a two-run single in the bottom of the third as Lake Elsinore jumped in front 5-0.

The Grizzlies got on the board in the third, loading the bases, and scoring the first run on a passed ball.

Tommy Hopfe doubled off the big wall in right field to score two more and pull within two runs.

Lake Elsinore pushed Bryan Mena out of the game in the fifth after a pair of hit batters, but reliever Fisher Jameson came on for Fresno and induced a double play and a groundout to prevent any damage.

Jameson carried the game through three scoreless innings before Brady Hill tossed a scoreless eighth.

The score remained 5-3 into the eighth, when Fresno loaded the bases with one out, but a double play ended the threat.

In the ninth, Nolan Clifford walked to start the inning and Daniel Cope hammered a double into left center field to score Clifford and put the tying run at second with nobody out.

Kelvin Hidalgo entered as a pinch runner and moved to third on Francisco Garcia's sacrifice bunt.

After a strikeout, Hopfe was plunked on the right elbow to put the go-ahead run on first and bring up Robert Calaz.

Down in an 0-2 count, Calaz cracked a line drive to the base of the wall in right center to flip the score in favor of the Grizzlies, scoring both Hidalgo and Calaz.

Fidel Ulloa worked a scoreless ninth inning to seal the win for the Grizzlies, earning his first save, and guaranteeing a second consecutive series victory and the first on the road this season.

Jameson, Hill, and Ulloa each struck out two in their outings and combined for five scoreless innings of relief to stall the Storm offense.

Hopfe finished the night 3-4 to lead the offense and scored the winning run. Yeiker Reyes and Daniel Cope were the other Grizzlies to deliver multi-hit nights.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon in Lake Elsinore at 1:05pm when Lebarron Johnson Jr. takes the mound for the Grizzlies against Lake Elsinore's scheduled starter Luis Gutierrez.

All broadcasts will be available through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and accessed through the Lake Elsinore Storm's broadcast.

Fresno returns to Chukchansi Park on May 20th to open its longest homestand of the season.







California League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.