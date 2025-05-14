Herrera, Grizzlies Shut out Storm

May 14, 2025 - California League (CalL)

One night after the offense carried the game away, the first shutout in ten months propelled the Fresno Grizzlies (15-20) to a 3-0 victory over the Lake Elsinore Storm (15-20) Wednesday afternoon at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore.

Marcos Herrera dazzled in his first start for the Fresno Grizzlies, relying on aggressiveness in the strike zone and soft contact to stifle the Storm.

Herrera set the tone early and sat down the first twelve he faced, carrying a perfect game through four innings, before hitting a batter and issuing a walk in the fifth.

He quickly escaped trouble, however, utilizing a double play and a strikeout to quash the threat and keep the game even at 0-0.

The pitcher's duel cruised into the sixth inning before a pair of walks to Kelvin Hidalgo and Jacob Hinderleider put a runner in scoring position for the Grizzlies.

Blake Wright delivered an RBI single to break the scoreless tie.

Fisher Jameson took over on the mound for the Grizzlies in the 6th, tossing a scoreless inning before Lake Elsinore broke up the no-hitter with a single in the top of the 7th.

Jameson kept the Storm off the board in the 7th inning as well.

The Grizzlies added to the lead in the 8th as Robert Calaz crushed a ball off the wall in left field that ricocheted away towards the infield allowing him to circle all the way around. The official scoring ruled the play as a triple and an error as the centerfielder delayed picking up the ball before throwing to the relay man.

Fresno wasn't done slugging as Jacob Hinderleider and Kevin Fitzer both doubled, one batter apart, to extend the lead to 3-0.

Fidel Ulloa worked a 1-2-3 inning in the 8th to keep the scoreline the same.

Nathan Blasick locked down the ninth for his California League-leading 6th save of the season.

Herrera and the bullpen helped the Grizzlies earn their first save since June 14, 2024, exactly ten months ago.

Herrera, making his first professional start, needed just 53 pitches to cruise through five innings, while striking out four and allowing just the two baserunners.

Jameson, Ulloa, and Blasick both tossed their fourth consecutive scoreless outings and fifth out of their last six outings.

The win gives the Grizzlies their sixth in their last eight game and seventh of their last ten.

They will look to carry the momentum into Thursday night's contest against the Storm, turning to southpaw Everett Catlett against the Storm's lefty Boston Bateman.

All broadcasts will be available through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and accessed through the Lake Elsinore Storm's broadcast.

Fresno returns to Chukchansi Park on May 20th to open its longest homestand of the season.







