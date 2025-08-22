Grizzlies Shut out Giants for 5th Straight Win, Brecht Earns 1st Pro Win

A combined shutout that earned Brody Brecht his first professional win kept the Fresno Grizzlies' (61-56, 21-19) momentum rolling Thursday night, in a 3-0 victory over the San Jose Giants (75-42, 33-18) at Excite Ballpark in San Jose.

Brecht and Zack Morris combined for a seven-hit shutout, while the offense did its damage early and let the pitching staff do the rest.

Fresno jumped on San Jose starter Luis De La Torre in the opening frame.

Ethan Holliday worked a one-out walk, and Derek Bernard ripped a double down the left field line to put the Grizzlies on the board.

Wilder Dalis followed with a two-out RBI double of his own, making it 2-0 before the Giants had a chance to settle in.

The Grizzlies tacked on another run in the second. Kelvin Hidalgo led off with a double to left and came home on a groundout from Roldy Brito, giving Fresno a 3-0 cushion.

That would be all the support Brecht would need.

Brecht was sharp from the start, scattering four hits over five scoreless innings. The right-hander struck out five, worked around a pair of runners at second, and picked off a runner in the first to squash a San Jose threat.

A balk in the third was the only minor blemish, but the Giants never mounted a serious rally against him.

Zack Morris took over and slammed the door with four shutout innings of relief, earning his second save.

Morris allowed just three hits and two walks, striking out four and stranding runners in scoring position in both the sixth and seventh innings.

Fresno's offense managed just four hits, but made them count.

Bernard finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and a stolen base. Dalis added a double and an RBI, while Hidalgo chipped in a double and a run scored. The Grizzlies were aggressive on the bases, swiping two bags and forcing the Giants into hurried throws.

Defensively, Fresno played error-free baseball and turned a key double play in the seventh to help preserve the shutout.

Brecht and Morris combined for nine strikeouts and issued only three free passes on the night.

With the win, Fresno has won five consecutive games and 8 of its last 9, pulling within one game of San Jose for first place in the second half and maintaining a seven game lead on Modesto for the final playoff spot in the North Division.

The Grizzlies will look to be the first road team to win a six-game series at Excite Ballpark this season, and they will have three chances.

The first is Friday night when Fresno turns to righty Angel Jimenez but will have a tough task against San Jose southpaw Jacob Bresnahan.

First pitch is scheduled for 7pm at Excite Ballpark.

