Ports Shut Out Storm To Back Blandford's Blast In 3-0 Win

Published on August 22, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports (48-70, 16-36) won 3-0 against Lake Elsinore (52-66, 23-29) with shutdown pitching and a big swing from Bobby Blandford.

Cole Miller had the ball to start for Stockton and he delivered. Miller tossed four scoreless innings allowing just one hit and one hit batter with four strikeouts in what would end up being a no-decision for the starter in his return from Tommy John surgery.

The Ports scored the first runs of the night with a Bobby Blandford three-run home run (2) in the fifth. Bryan Andrade and Rodney Green Jr. scored on the home run and that was all Stockton needed to win their third game of the series and third straight overall.

A strange sequence of events followed the home run, after Gavin Turley thought he fouled a ground out off his foot, and then Devin Taylor was called out for asking for a second timeout though it did not appear he signaled for one. Manager Javier Godard took exception and was ejected from the game in the bottom of the fifth.

Stockton's bullpen made it tough on Lake Elsinore all night long. Only one base runner got aboard against the relievers, it was a ninth inning walk against Riley Huge that was immediately erased with a ground ball double play. Huge picked up the save (5) in his scoreless ninth with one strikeout. Fellow lefties Griffin Kirn and Brayan Restituyo also performed well. Kirn (1-0) threw a scoreless fifth to pick up the win while Restituyo went three perfect innings with three strikeouts.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The Ports three-game win streak is their longest since their five-game winning streak in early June. Bobby Blandford's three-run blast was his second of the season and traveled 363 feet out to right field. Stockton recorded 23 consecutive outs after a first inning double, and did not surrender another runner until a lead-off walk in the ninth. Gavin Turley extended his 15 game on-base streak to 16 games with a walk in the fourth.

UP NEXT: Saturday night is another 7:05 first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark. RHP Sam Stuhr (4-7, 6.61 ERA) gets the start for the Ports, and for the Storm it will be RHP Bryan Balzer (1-5, 7.83 ERA).

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.