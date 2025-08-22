Big Sixth for Modesto Dooms Rancho

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Modesto Nuts rallied for four runs in the sixth, taking the lead for good in an 8-3 victory over the Quakes on Thursday night at LoanMart Field.

A two-out RBI single from Austin St. Laurent tied the game and a three-run homer from Ryan Picollo gave the Nuts the lead for good against Rancho reliever Will Maynard (0-1), giving Modesto their second win in three days in the series.

Rancho starter Marlon Nieves was sharp over five innings, allowing just one run on three hits, leaving with a 2-1 lead after five.

The Quakes grabbed the lead, thanks to run-scoring hits from Jaron Elkins and Oswaldo Osorio, both of whom finished with two hits on the night.

Modesto led 5-2 after their four-run outburst in the sixth, then piled up additional runs on the Quakes' bullpen, as Rancho never recovered.

Modesto reliever Harold Melenge (4-7) allowed two runs over six innings of relief to earn the win.

Rancho (24-27, 65-52) wlll send Jesus Tillero (1-0) to the mound on Friday night, as he'll take on Modesto's Chia-Shi Shen (1-4) at 6:30pm.

On Friday night, the Quakes will be giving away 1,500 Football Jerseys, thanks to Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel. Gates open at 5:30pm and game time is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







