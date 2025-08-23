Quakes Walk It off on Friday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Two in the bottom of the ninth inning allowed the Quakes to prevail on Friday night at LoanMart Field, as Rancho came from behind to down the Modesto Nuts by a final of 9-8.

A wild pitch capped a two-run ninth, as Nico Perez scampered home from third base, walking it off for the Quakes, who earned their second victory through the first four of the current series at home.

Leading 7-4 in the eighth, Rancho's bullpen struggled. Cody Morse gave up two in the eighth, before Connor Godwin (3-4) gave up two in the ninth, with Modesto's Carlos Jimenez ripping a two-out triple down the right-field line to plate Aiden Taurek, giving the Nuts their first lead of the night at 8-7.

The Quakes answered immediately though, getting to Modesto closer Jean Munoz. Jose Meza led off the ninth with his fourth hit of the game and then moved to second on a Jackson Nicklaus infield hit. With two on, Nico Perez was called upon to lay down a sacrifice bunt, but it was unsuccessful, leaving two on with one away.

Charles Davalan, who had the best game of his three-game pro career, followed with his fourth hit and third RBI of the night, a game-tying single, scoring Nicklaus to tie the game and moving Perez to third base. Munoz (1-2) soon uncorked a wild pitch, bringing home Perez to end the game.

The Quakes built leads of 4-0 and then 7-4, only to see them both slip away.

Rancho finished the game with 16 hits on the night, with both Meza and Davalan each collecting four.

The Quakes (25-27, 66-52) will send Brady Smith (0-0) to the mound on Saturday, with Modesto countering with Aiden Butler (1-3) at 6:30pm.

Fans will enjoy post-game Fireworks on Saturday night, thanks to California Earthquake Authority. Gates open at 5:30pm and game time is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







