Grizzlies Shut Down to Snap Win Streak

Published on August 22, 2025 under California League (CalL)

The Fresno Grizzlies (61-57, 32-20) saw their five-game win streak snapped Friday night, falling 4-0 to the San Jose Giants (76-42, 34-18) at Excite Ballpark in San Jose.

Fresno couldn't cash in on their opportunities, stranding a dozen runners and going 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position during their first loss in nearly a week.

The Grizzlies best chance against San Jose starter Jacob Bresnahan came in the first inning with bases loaded and one out, but the lefty worked out of the jam and stranded the first three runners of the game.

San Jose broke through in the second inning, taking advantage of a two-out pop up into right field that worked out as a double from Jose Astudillo to plate the game's first two runs.

The Giants added on in the fourth, with Astudillo again delivering the key hit-a two-out RBI single to center that made it 3-0.

Fresno starter Bryan Mena battled through 3.2 innings, allowing three runs (all earned) on four hits and a walk.

He was lifted in the fourth for Justin Loer, who gave up a solo homer to Lorenzo Meola in the fifth, pushing the Giants' lead to 4-0.

The Grizzlies had their chances, putting runners on in nearly every inning. Roldy Brito led the way at the top of the order, going 3-for-5 with a triple, but was left stranded three times. Fresno loaded the bases in the seventh but couldn't come up with the big hit, as a strikeout and a groundout ended the threat.

San Jose's pitching staff was sharp all night. Bresnahan tossed five scoreless innings, striking out six and working around five hits and two walks. The Giants' bullpen combined for four shutout frames, striking out four and allowing just three hits the rest of the way.

Fresno falls back to two games behind San Jose for first place in the North Division for the second half with two games remaining in the series.

Saturday night, the series will continue with a 5pm start as Fresno will send Jackson Cox to the mound against San Jose's Yunior Marte.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







