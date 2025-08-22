Dicochea Settles in to Shut Down Storm in 4-2 Stockton Win

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports won their second-straight against Lake Elsinore on Thursday night behind some early offense and solid pitching in a 4-2 victory over the Storm.

It was Lake Elsinore who jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a 429-foot, two-run homer for Carlos Rodriguez over the Black Oak Casino Back Porch, but Jose Dicochea would settle in from there. "Dico" would not allow another run and went 5.2 innings allowing five hits and just one walk with six strikeouts on his way to earning the win.

The Ports got on the board in the bottom of the first when Devin Taylor singled into left to score Dylan Fien who drew a walk from the lead off spot to make it 2-1. Stockton took the lead in the bottom of the second when Rodney Green Jr. doubled (4) into the right field corner to tie the game at 2-2 and Fien singled into center to score Green Jr. for a 3-2 Ports advantage.

Dicochea went to work from there, facing the minimum in his three of his next four innings and exiting with a runner at first and two out in the sixth. Alejandro Manzano finished off the sixth with a groundout to second and pitched a 1-2-3 seventh after striking out the side in the ninth the previous night.

Stockton got an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh when Bobby Boser drew a bases-loaded walk to score Fien - who again started an inning with a walk of his own - to go up 4-2.

Tenth-round pick out of Auburn, Samuel Hutton, pitched a scoreless eighth in his professional debut, before Riley Huge closed out the ball game on a double-play ball to second after allowing just an infield single to collect his fourth save of the season.

UP NEXT: The first 1,000 fans through the gate will get a Ports themed yacht hat presented by the Port of Stockton, and the game will feature the "Battle of the PTAs" throughout the game. Maikel Miralles (2-3, 5.08) will get the start for Lake Elsinore versus Cole Miller (1-2, 1.53) for Stockton.

