Rawhide Rally Past Nuts 7-4 in Series Opener Behind Marte's Four-Hit Night

May 14, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







The Visalia Rawhide opened their six-game road series against the Modesto Nuts with an impressive 7-4 victory Tuesday night at John Thurman Field. Backed by a steady offensive performance and a resilient bullpen, Visalia outlasted the California League North leaders to improve to 16-18 on the season. Despite trailing early in the game, the Rawhide exploded for four runs in the fifth inning to take control and never looked back.

The turning point came in that fifth inning when Visalia capitalized on a shaky outing by Nuts reliever Gage Boehm. With modesto ahead 3-2, the Rawhide loaded the bases and struck with timely hitting and patience at the plate, ultimately pushing four runs across without a single hit leaving the park. The rally was highlighted by a two-RBI single from Angel Rodriguez, who drove in two of his three RBIs on the night. Earlier, 1B Ruben Santana launched his sixth home run of the season, a solo shot in the fourth inning, to get Visalia on the board.

LF Modeifi Marte delivered a breakout game from the plate, going 4-for-5 with two RBIs and a stolen base. His production helped lead an 11-hit effort for Visalia, who also drew seven walks and capitalized by going 4-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Though the team left 10 runners stranded, their consistent pressure on Modesto's pitching made the difference. On the mound, LHP Braeden Quinn picked up the win with three innings of one-run relief, while Victor Morales secured his first save, striking out two to close the door in the ninth.

Modesto (20-14) showed fight with three runs in the fourth and another in the sixth, but their bullpen faltered in key moments. Despite multi-hit nights from RF Curtis Washington Jr. (3-for-4) and 3B Austin St. Laurent (1-for-2, 2 BB's), the Nuts couldn't overcome defensive miscues and missed chances. With the win, Visalia looks to build momentum heading into Game 2 on Wednesday night.







California League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.