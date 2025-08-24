Cox Leads Grizzlies' Shutout of San Jose

For the second night out of three, the Fresno Grizzlies (62-57, 33-20) shut out the San Jose Giants (76-43, 34-19) with a 1-0 victory securing a series win on Saturday night at Excite Ballpark in San Jose.

In a game dominated by pitching and defense, Fresno's pitching held up and a seventh-inning rally provided the only run the Grizzlies would need.

Both teams struggled to generate offense early, as starters Jackson Cox and Yunior Marte traded zeros through the first five innings.

Cox was sharp, scattering two hits and three walks over five shutout frames, striking out five and working out of a couple of early jams.

He got help from his defense, which made some exceptional catches and caught a runner stealing to keep San Jose scoreless.

Fresno's best early chance came in the third, when Yeiker Reyes reached on a bunt.

An injury forced Reyes from the game, and pinch-runner Jacob Hinderleider stole second and moved to third on a passed ball, but the Grizzlies couldn't bring him home as a strike out and ground out to end the threat.

San Jose threatened in the second, putting two on with one out, but Cox induced a strikeout and a groundout to escape. The Giants put runners on again in the fourth, but a caught stealing and a groundout kept the game scoreless.

The Grizzlies finally broke through in the seventh. Derek Bernard led off with a double to center, and after a walk to Wilder Dalis and a sacrifice bunt by Kelvin Hidalgo, Fresno had runners at second and third with one out.

Kevin Fitzer delivered the decisive blow, lifting a sacrifice fly to left that scored Bernard and gave Fresno a 1-0 lead.

Jameson took over in the sixth and worked 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out three.

Jameson pitched out of trouble in the seventh, stranding two Giants in scoring position, and handed the ball to Tyler Hampu with one out in the eighth.

Hampu was lights out, retiring five of the six batters he faced to earn his ninth save of the season.

Hampu worked around a walk and a single in the eighth, then struck out two in the ninth to slam the door and preserve the shutout.

Fresno's offense managed just four hits on the night but made them count.

Brito finished 2-for-4 at the top of the order, while Bernard doubled and scored the game's only run. Dalis reached base three times with three walks, and Fitzer's sacrifice fly was the difference.

San Jose had their chances, collecting six hits and drawing five walks, but went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left 11 men on base. The Giants' best opportunity came in the eighth, when they loaded the bases with one out, but Hampu induced a strikeout and a lineout to escape the jam.

Both teams played clean defense, each committing just one error. Fresno's bullpen combined for 4.0 scoreless innings, striking out five and stranding six Giants runners over the final four frames.

The Grizzlies became the first team this season to shutout San Jose at home with the 3-0 win on Thursday and they added a second shutout victory on Saturday while becoming just the second road team to win a six-game road series at Excite Ballpark.

The series concludes on Sunday at 5:05pm as the Grizzlies will go back to Manuel Olivares, who was excellent on Tuesday. San Jose will counter with Keyner Martinez.

The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area with Giants' broadcasters Joe Ritzo and Justin Allegri.

The Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen. The Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show begins at 4:50pm.







