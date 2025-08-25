Castillo's Homer Propels Grizzlies to 5th Win of Series in San Jose

Juan Castillo blasted a three-run homer and Manuel Olivares tossed five scoreless innings as the Fresno Grizzlies (63-57, 34-20) capped off their road trip with a convincing 6-2 victory over the San Jose Giants (76-44, 34-20) at Excite Ballpark on Sunday evening in San Jose.

After a quiet first inning, the Grizzlies broke through in the second. Roynier Hernandez singled and Kevin Fitzer drew a walk before Juan Castillo delivered the game's biggest blow-a three-run homer to left field with two outs.

Castillo's drive, his third of the season, put Fresno ahead 3-0 and set the tone for the rest of the night.

Olivares was sharp from the outset, setting down the Giants over five scoreless innings.

He scattered three hits and struck out four, working around a pair of walks and keeping San Jose's lineup off balance. The right-hander earned his first win of the season, lowering his ERA to 3.00.

Fresno threatened again in the third, loading the bases after singles by Brito and Holliday and a walk, but Keyner Martinez escaped with back-to-back strikeouts.

The Grizzlies would leave eight runners on base but made their hits count when it mattered.

Hernandez continued to spark the offense, collecting two hits and swiping his seventh base of the year in the fourth.

The Grizzlies put runners on the corners, but Martinez once again wriggled out of trouble with consecutive strikeouts.

Defensively, Fresno turned two double plays, including a slick 3-6-1 combo in the fourth to erase a San Jose threat. Castillo also contributed behind the plate, catching his 13th passed ball of the season but controlling the running game.

The Giants finally got on the board in the sixth when Lisbel Diaz singled and came home on Cameron Maldonado's RBI knock. Luke Jewett, pitching in relief, limited the damage to just one run despite a wild pitch and a walk.

Fresno's bullpen held the lead, with Felix Ramires and Brady Hill combining for four innings of two-run ball and ten strikeouts.

Ramires worked out of a jam in the seventh, while Hill closed the door in the ninth after allowing a run on a groundout.

The Grizzlies added insurance in the ninth, capitalizing on a trio of San Jose errors and a clutch single from Tanner Thach, who drove in two runs.

Jacob Hinderleider reached on an error and scored, while Brito and Holliday each advanced and crossed the plate to push the lead to 6-1.

San Jose answered with a run in the bottom of the ninth, but Hill retired the final two batters to seal Fresno's 63rd win of the season. The Grizzlies finished with ten hits, led by multi-hit efforts from Castillo, Hernandez, and Bernard.

The win pulls the Grizzlies into a tie for 1st place in the 2nd half with San Jose with 12 games remaining. Fresno is 8 games ahead of Modesto for the final playoff spot.

The Grizzlies return home for their final home series of the regular season against the Inland Empire 66ers beginning Tuesday night at 6:50pm at Chukchansi Park.

