Quakes Romp On Saturday In Win Over Nuts

Published on August 24, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes enjoyed an offensive explosion prior to Saturday's fireworks show at LoanMart Field, as they crushed the Modesto Nuts by a final score of 14-7.

Charles Davalan had his second straight four-hit game, as he hit his first professional home run and drove in a career-high four runs, as the Quakes won their second straight game and third in five games in the current series, setting them up for what would potentially be a third straight series-win.

Davalan's homer put Rancho ahead to stay against Aiden Butler (1-4) in the second, making it a 3-2 game with his two-run blast to right.

Nico Perez also homered on Saturday, as his second of the year helped Rancho build a 6-2 lead after just three innings.

Emil Morales had two hits and drove in three runs, while Jose Meza had three hits and two walks, reaching base in all five plate appearances.

On the hill, Jholbran Herder (4-6) was credited with the win, giving Rancho four innings of work on Saturday night.

The Quakes (26-27, 67-52) will look for four of six on Sunday at 5pm, sending Sterling Patick (2-5) to the mound against Modesto's Walter Ford (5-4) in the finale.

1,500 fans will take home a 2025 Quakes Team Photo on Sunday, thanks to Millennium Systems. Game time is 5pm and gates open at 4pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







California League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.