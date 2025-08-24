Ports Clinch Series Behind Stuhr's Second-Straight Quality Start

Published on August 24, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports won their fourth-straight game to clinch a series win in the six-game set with Lake Elsinore, as Stockton held off the Storm in a 7-5 victory on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The offense struck early for the Ports with a two-out rally in the first. Bobby Blandford singled into right before Devin Taylor and Bryan Arendt drew walks to load the bases. Bobby Boser came through with a single into center and gave the home team a 2-0 lead.

They got two more runs in the third in similar fashion, as Blandford singled into right with one out before Taylor singled through the right side and Arendt was hit by a pitch. That set up Boser with a bases-loaded opportunity again and he hit a ground ball that took a big hop over the glove of the short stop to make it 4-0 Stockton.

Lake Elsinore got on the board in the top of the fifth with a two-run triple by Ryan Wideman into the right field corner to cut the score to 4-2. Those were the only two runs Sam Stuhr would allow in his second-straight quality start, going six innings and allowing four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.

The Ports responded immediately with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to re-extend their lead. Walks for Blandford, Taylor, and Boser loaded the bases again with one out, before Max Durrington came through with a two-RBI double into right and Jesus Superlano plated a run with a groundout to short to put the Ports up 7-2.

The Storm made things interesting in the final three innings, with a two-run homer for Justin DeCriscio in the seventh and a solo shot from Carlos Rodriguez in the eighth to cut it to a 7-5 game. But the Ports new reliever Jay Dill out of Troy University faced the minimum in the ninth to earn his first professional save and slam the door on the Storm to seal the win.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The four-game win streak for Stockton is their second-longest of the season, and the series win is their first since taking four of six against Fresno in the first week of June. The Ports are now 32-27 at Banner Island Ballpark this season. Blandford reached base three times with two singles and a walk and Boser delivered his first four-RBI game as a professional.

UP NEXT: The series finale is scheduled for a 6:05 PM first pitch with RHP Tucker Musgrove (2-0, 6.35) going for Lake Elsinore versus LHP Tucker Novotny (3-5, 4.06) on the bump for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at (209) 644-1900 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.