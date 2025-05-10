Barriga's Big Night Quelled by Quakes

May 10, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - Alberto Barriga totaled two hits, scored a run and threw out a baserunner but the Visalia Rawhide lost to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 6-2 on Saturday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (15-17) can still split the series with first place Rancho Cucamonga (22-10) with a win in Sunday's series finale.

Barriga hit a single through the left side and came around to score on a balk as part of a two run second inning for Visalia. Trent Youngblood walked to lead off the inning, stole second and scored on a hit-by-pitch.

The Quakes scored three runs in the second and added another tally in the fifth and two final scores in the seventh frame.

Visalia's bullpen was strong on Saturday night with Rocco Reid recording four strikeouts and just one hit without allowing an earned run. Victor Morales followed pitching two scoreless innings with just one baserunner reaching and three strikeouts.

Abdias De La Cruz recorded a single and extended his on-base streak to 14 games- tied for a Rawhide best on the season. The Rawhide outfielder is tied for the fifth longest active on base streak in the California League

The series wraps up with a Mother's Day 2 PM first pitch on Sunday. The first 100 Tipper's Kids Club will receive a Sugar Skull Toros jersey courtesy of Allen Law Firm and Valley Children's Hospital. Fans can sign up for Tipper's Kids Club at Guest Services during a game or on the Rawhide's website. A Sunday Funday presented by Valley Children's Healthcare and Spirit Radio also means $8.50 Kids' Meals.

Tickets can be purchased on the Rawhide's website or at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at Noon on weekend gamedays.







